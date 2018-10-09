All apartments in Newnan
158 Preserve Dr

158 Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

158 Preserve Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch!! Yep.. check out this very nice like new ranch 3 bed 2 bath move in ready! Private back yard and storage building included. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Preserve Dr have any available units?
158 Preserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 158 Preserve Dr have?
Some of 158 Preserve Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Preserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
158 Preserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Preserve Dr pet-friendly?
No, 158 Preserve Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 158 Preserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 158 Preserve Dr offers parking.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have a pool?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Preserve Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
