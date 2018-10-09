Rent Calculator
158 Preserve Dr
158 Preserve Dr
158 Preserve Drive
158 Preserve Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch!! Yep.. check out this very nice like new ranch 3 bed 2 bath move in ready! Private back yard and storage building included. Owner/Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 158 Preserve Dr have any available units?
What amenities does 158 Preserve Dr have?
Is 158 Preserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
158 Preserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Preserve Dr pet-friendly?
Does 158 Preserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 158 Preserve Dr offers parking.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have a pool?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Preserve Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Preserve Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Preserve Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
