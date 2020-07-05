All apartments in Newnan
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:38 PM

157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP**

157 Highwoods Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

157 Highwoods Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** Available 01/01/20 Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake and golf community! **Furnished Rental** - Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake and golf community! **Furnished Rental**

(RLNE4810541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have any available units?
157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have?
Some of 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP**'s amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** currently offering any rent specials?
157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** pet-friendly?
No, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** offer parking?
No, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not offer parking.
Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have a pool?
Yes, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** has a pool.
Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have accessible units?
No, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have units with air conditioning.

