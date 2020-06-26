Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 157 Granite Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
157 Granite Way
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
157 Granite Way
157 Granite Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
157 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the sought after Stonebridge HOA community, swim, tennis, nature trails, corner unit, approx 1800 sqft, all electric, all appliances are included except washer and dryer, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 Granite Way have any available units?
157 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 157 Granite Way have?
Some of 157 Granite Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 157 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
157 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 157 Granite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 157 Granite Way offer parking?
No, 157 Granite Way does not offer parking.
Does 157 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Granite Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 157 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 157 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 157 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Granite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University