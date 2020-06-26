157 Granite Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Welcome to the sought after Stonebridge HOA community, swim, tennis, nature trails, corner unit, approx 1800 sqft, all electric, all appliances are included except washer and dryer, must see!