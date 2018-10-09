Rent Calculator
155 Seabreeze Ct
155 Seabreeze Ct
155 Seabreeze Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
155 Seabreeze Court, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Large open kitchen, level fenced yard, fire pit, covered patio, prime 30265 location, 1 mile to I-85 access, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, too many upgrades to list, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have any available units?
155 Seabreeze Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 155 Seabreeze Ct have?
Some of 155 Seabreeze Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 155 Seabreeze Ct currently offering any rent specials?
155 Seabreeze Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Seabreeze Ct pet-friendly?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct offer parking?
Yes, 155 Seabreeze Ct offers parking.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have a pool?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not have a pool.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have accessible units?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Seabreeze Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
