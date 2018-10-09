All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 155 Seabreeze Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
155 Seabreeze Ct
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

155 Seabreeze Ct

155 Seabreeze Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

155 Seabreeze Court, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Large open kitchen, level fenced yard, fire pit, covered patio, prime 30265 location, 1 mile to I-85 access, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, too many upgrades to list, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have any available units?
155 Seabreeze Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 155 Seabreeze Ct have?
Some of 155 Seabreeze Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Seabreeze Ct currently offering any rent specials?
155 Seabreeze Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Seabreeze Ct pet-friendly?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct offer parking?
Yes, 155 Seabreeze Ct offers parking.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have a pool?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not have a pool.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have accessible units?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Seabreeze Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Seabreeze Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Seabreeze Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University