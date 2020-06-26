Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP**
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 10
155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP**
155 Highwoods Pkwy
·
No Longer Available
Location
155 Highwoods Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake and golf community! - ** Lawn care is included **
(RLNE3916931)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have any available units?
155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** currently offering any rent specials?
155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** pet-friendly?
No, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** offer parking?
No, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not offer parking.
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have a pool?
Yes, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** has a pool.
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have accessible units?
No, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have units with air conditioning.
