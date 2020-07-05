151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** Available 03/06/20 Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake and golf community! FULLY FURNISHED! - HOA controlled community, lawn care is included. fully furnished, no utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have any available units?
151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** currently offering any rent specials?
151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not currently offering any rent specials.