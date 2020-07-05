All apartments in Newnan
151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP**

151 Highwoods Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

151 Highwoods Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** Available 03/06/20 Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake and golf community! FULLY FURNISHED! - HOA controlled community, lawn care is included. fully furnished, no utilities.

(RLNE2588406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have any available units?
151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** currently offering any rent specials?
151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** pet-friendly?
No, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** offer parking?
No, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not offer parking.
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have a pool?
Yes, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** has a pool.
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have accessible units?
No, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Highwoods Parkway **AHP** does not have units with air conditioning.

