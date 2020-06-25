All apartments in Newnan
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

15 Winter Lane

15 Winter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15 Winter Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
carpet
15 Winter Lane Available 07/06/19 15 Winter Lane: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in highly sought after neighborhood of SUMMERGROVE! Convenient to Bullsboro Drive and I-85 - Summergrove Subdivision

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3113821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

