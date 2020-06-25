15 Winter Lane Available 07/06/19 15 Winter Lane: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in highly sought after neighborhood of SUMMERGROVE! Convenient to Bullsboro Drive and I-85 - Summergrove Subdivision
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3113821)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Winter Lane have any available units?
15 Winter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 15 Winter Lane have?
Some of 15 Winter Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Winter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Winter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.