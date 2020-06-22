All apartments in Newnan
15 Rockcress Court

15 Rockcress Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Rockcress Court, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,050 sf home is located in Newnan, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Rockcress Court have any available units?
15 Rockcress Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 15 Rockcress Court have?
Some of 15 Rockcress Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Rockcress Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Rockcress Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Rockcress Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Rockcress Court is pet friendly.
Does 15 Rockcress Court offer parking?
Yes, 15 Rockcress Court does offer parking.
Does 15 Rockcress Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Rockcress Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Rockcress Court have a pool?
No, 15 Rockcress Court does not have a pool.
Does 15 Rockcress Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Rockcress Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Rockcress Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Rockcress Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Rockcress Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Rockcress Court does not have units with air conditioning.
