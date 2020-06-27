All apartments in Newnan
145 Southwind Circle

145 Southwind Circle · No Longer Available
Location

145 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,097 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Southwind Circle have any available units?
145 Southwind Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 145 Southwind Circle currently offering any rent specials?
145 Southwind Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Southwind Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Southwind Circle is pet friendly.
Does 145 Southwind Circle offer parking?
No, 145 Southwind Circle does not offer parking.
Does 145 Southwind Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Southwind Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Southwind Circle have a pool?
No, 145 Southwind Circle does not have a pool.
Does 145 Southwind Circle have accessible units?
No, 145 Southwind Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Southwind Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Southwind Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Southwind Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Southwind Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
