140 Stonebridge Xing
140 Stonebridge Crossing
·
No Longer Available
Location
140 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the sought after Stonebridge HOA community, swim, tennis, nature trails, corner unit, all electric, all appliances are included except washer and dryer, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing have any available units?
140 Stonebridge Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 140 Stonebridge Xing have?
Some of 140 Stonebridge Xing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 140 Stonebridge Xing currently offering any rent specials?
140 Stonebridge Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Stonebridge Xing pet-friendly?
No, 140 Stonebridge Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing offer parking?
No, 140 Stonebridge Xing does not offer parking.
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Stonebridge Xing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing have a pool?
Yes, 140 Stonebridge Xing has a pool.
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing have accessible units?
No, 140 Stonebridge Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Stonebridge Xing has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Stonebridge Xing have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Stonebridge Xing does not have units with air conditioning.
