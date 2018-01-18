Rent Calculator
14 2nd Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14 2nd Ave
14 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
14 2nd Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14 2nd Ave: Historic recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on fenced in .25 acres. Outdoor storage shed! Walking distance to downtown Newnan!
(RLNE3748030)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 2nd Ave have any available units?
14 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 14 2nd Ave have?
Some of 14 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 14 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 14 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 14 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 14 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
