Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

138 Middleton Trce

138 Middleton Trace · No Longer Available
Location

138 Middleton Trace, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS OVERLOOK OF SUMMERGROVE! Located behind main amenity area & golf course in the custom home section of SummerGrove, this majestic ranch homes sits on an oversized lot & offers plenty of parking & side entry garage. Covered front porch welcomes guests into this well appointed home. Hardwoods throughout main living area. Kitchen is tiled & includes new stainless appl including a double wall oven, granite counters, custom back splash & open to a large breakfast & hearth rooms w/2nd fireplace. Spacious master suite + 2 BRs. High ceilings & elaborate trim throughout. The backyard has a very large deck overlooking a huge level and fenced backyard space. Fantastic neighbors and amenities that make it resort like living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Middleton Trce have any available units?
138 Middleton Trce doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 138 Middleton Trce have?
Some of 138 Middleton Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Middleton Trce currently offering any rent specials?
138 Middleton Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Middleton Trce pet-friendly?
No, 138 Middleton Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 138 Middleton Trce offer parking?
Yes, 138 Middleton Trce offers parking.
Does 138 Middleton Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Middleton Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Middleton Trce have a pool?
Yes, 138 Middleton Trce has a pool.
Does 138 Middleton Trce have accessible units?
No, 138 Middleton Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Middleton Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Middleton Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Middleton Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Middleton Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
