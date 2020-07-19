Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
138 Granite Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
138 Granite Way
138 Granite Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
138 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful Location! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths - Pool/Tennis Neighborhood - New Carpet and Paint Throughout - Refrigerator, washer and Dryer included - Easy Access to I-85, Shopping and Restaurants. Ca
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 138 Granite Way have any available units?
138 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 138 Granite Way have?
Some of 138 Granite Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 138 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
138 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 138 Granite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 138 Granite Way offer parking?
Yes, 138 Granite Way offers parking.
Does 138 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Granite Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 138 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 138 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 138 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Granite Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
