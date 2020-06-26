All apartments in Newnan
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

128 Chastain Loop

128 Chastain Loop · No Longer Available
Location

128 Chastain Loop, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhouse Newnan - Property Id: 135902

Convenient location to Ashley Park, garage, backyard, 2 story.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135902p
Property Id 135902

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Chastain Loop have any available units?
128 Chastain Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 128 Chastain Loop have?
Some of 128 Chastain Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Chastain Loop currently offering any rent specials?
128 Chastain Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Chastain Loop pet-friendly?
No, 128 Chastain Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 128 Chastain Loop offer parking?
Yes, 128 Chastain Loop offers parking.
Does 128 Chastain Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Chastain Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Chastain Loop have a pool?
No, 128 Chastain Loop does not have a pool.
Does 128 Chastain Loop have accessible units?
No, 128 Chastain Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Chastain Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Chastain Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Chastain Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Chastain Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
