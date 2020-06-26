All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 125 Southwind Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
125 Southwind Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

125 Southwind Ln

125 Southwind Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 Southwind Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open floor plan, large walk in pantry, 3 bed, 2.5 bath w/large bonus room, large owners suite, 2 car garage, walking distance to community pool, prime 30265 location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Southwind Ln have any available units?
125 Southwind Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 125 Southwind Ln have?
Some of 125 Southwind Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Southwind Ln currently offering any rent specials?
125 Southwind Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Southwind Ln pet-friendly?
No, 125 Southwind Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 125 Southwind Ln offer parking?
Yes, 125 Southwind Ln offers parking.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Southwind Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have a pool?
Yes, 125 Southwind Ln has a pool.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have accessible units?
No, 125 Southwind Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Southwind Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Southwind Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University