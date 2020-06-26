Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 125 Southwind Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
125 Southwind Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Southwind Ln
125 Southwind Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
125 Southwind Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open floor plan, large walk in pantry, 3 bed, 2.5 bath w/large bonus room, large owners suite, 2 car garage, walking distance to community pool, prime 30265 location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Southwind Ln have any available units?
125 Southwind Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 125 Southwind Ln have?
Some of 125 Southwind Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Southwind Ln currently offering any rent specials?
125 Southwind Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Southwind Ln pet-friendly?
No, 125 Southwind Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 125 Southwind Ln offer parking?
Yes, 125 Southwind Ln offers parking.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Southwind Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have a pool?
Yes, 125 Southwind Ln has a pool.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have accessible units?
No, 125 Southwind Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Southwind Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Southwind Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Southwind Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University