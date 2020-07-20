All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 Granite Way

123 Granite Way · No Longer Available
Location

123 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Very Desirable Corner Unit!! 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Bath with Master on Main. New Laminate Flooring on main floor and Fresh Paint throughout! All electric appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher included. Main Level Offers Large Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Pantry, Laundry Closet , 1/2 Bath and Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Garden Tub, Sep. Shower and Double Vanity. Two Large Guest Bedrooms, Full Bath and Loft Area with Built-In Desk Upstairs. One Car Garage. Backyard backs up to Newnan's New LINC Greenbelt with access to Bike and Walking trail. Pool/Tennis Neighborhood! Wonderful Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Granite Way have any available units?
123 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 123 Granite Way have?
Some of 123 Granite Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
123 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 123 Granite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 123 Granite Way offer parking?
Yes, 123 Granite Way offers parking.
Does 123 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Granite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 123 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 123 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 123 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Granite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
