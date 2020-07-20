123 Granite Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Very Desirable Corner Unit!! 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Bath with Master on Main. New Laminate Flooring on main floor and Fresh Paint throughout! All electric appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher included. Main Level Offers Large Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Pantry, Laundry Closet , 1/2 Bath and Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Garden Tub, Sep. Shower and Double Vanity. Two Large Guest Bedrooms, Full Bath and Loft Area with Built-In Desk Upstairs. One Car Garage. Backyard backs up to Newnan's New LINC Greenbelt with access to Bike and Walking trail. Pool/Tennis Neighborhood! Wonderful Location!