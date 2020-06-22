Rent Calculator
12 Hollow Way Pt
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM
12 Hollow Way Pt
12 Hollow Way Point
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 Hollow Way Point, Newnan, GA 30265
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, wow, wow! 5 bed, 2.5 bath, custom home, hardwood flooring, granite, stainless, open floor plan, huge master suite, 3500 plus sqft, must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt have any available units?
12 Hollow Way Pt doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 12 Hollow Way Pt have?
Some of 12 Hollow Way Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 12 Hollow Way Pt currently offering any rent specials?
12 Hollow Way Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Hollow Way Pt pet-friendly?
No, 12 Hollow Way Pt is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt offer parking?
Yes, 12 Hollow Way Pt offers parking.
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Hollow Way Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt have a pool?
No, 12 Hollow Way Pt does not have a pool.
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt have accessible units?
No, 12 Hollow Way Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Hollow Way Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Hollow Way Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Hollow Way Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
