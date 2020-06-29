Great town home, convenient to I-85, shopping and schools! Newly renovated, clean and move in ready! Kitchen is open to living area with a Breakfast Bar, Dining Area and features Vinyl/Wood Flooring, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 Chastain Loop have any available units?
117 Chastain Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 117 Chastain Loop have?
Some of 117 Chastain Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Chastain Loop currently offering any rent specials?
117 Chastain Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.