Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 115 Boone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
115 Boone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Boone Drive
115 Boone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
115 Boone Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
115 Boone Drive Available 02/01/19 Great location, close to everything, private setting, must see! -
(RLNE2518975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Boone Drive have any available units?
115 Boone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 115 Boone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Boone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Boone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Boone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 115 Boone Drive offer parking?
No, 115 Boone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 Boone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Boone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Boone Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Boone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Boone Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Boone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Boone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Boone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Boone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Boone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
McDonough, GA
Tucker, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
Cartersville, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University