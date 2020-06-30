Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
113 Westminister Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
113 Westminister Way
113 Westminster Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
113 Westminster Way, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
new construction
garage
pool
elevator
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Great location! Over 2500sqft, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, kitchen w/island, fenced yard, huge rooms, must see, show anytime!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 113 Westminister Way have any available units?
113 Westminister Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 113 Westminister Way have?
Some of 113 Westminister Way's amenities include new construction, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 113 Westminister Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Westminister Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Westminister Way pet-friendly?
No, 113 Westminister Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 113 Westminister Way offer parking?
Yes, 113 Westminister Way offers parking.
Does 113 Westminister Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Westminister Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Westminister Way have a pool?
Yes, 113 Westminister Way has a pool.
Does 113 Westminister Way have accessible units?
No, 113 Westminister Way does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Westminister Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Westminister Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Westminister Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Westminister Way does not have units with air conditioning.
