Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

11 Winter Ln

11 Winter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11 Winter Lane, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Summergrove! Swim/tennis/lake community, cul de sac lot, close to neighborhood pool, ranch, garden tub in master, vaulted ceilings, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Winter Ln have any available units?
11 Winter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 11 Winter Ln have?
Some of 11 Winter Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Winter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11 Winter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Winter Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11 Winter Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 11 Winter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11 Winter Ln offers parking.
Does 11 Winter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Winter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Winter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11 Winter Ln has a pool.
Does 11 Winter Ln have accessible units?
No, 11 Winter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Winter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Winter Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Winter Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Winter Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
