Newnan, GA
11 Traylor Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11 Traylor Street

11 Traylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Traylor Street, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Newnan, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Traylor Street have any available units?
11 Traylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 11 Traylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Traylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Traylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Traylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 Traylor Street offer parking?
No, 11 Traylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Traylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Traylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Traylor Street have a pool?
No, 11 Traylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Traylor Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Traylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Traylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Traylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Traylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Traylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

