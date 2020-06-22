All apartments in Newnan
106 Village Pl
106 Village Pl

106 Village Place · No Longer Available
Location

106 Village Place, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
5 bedroom, 3 bathroom with an open floor plan with our Platinum Trim package throughout! Bedroom on the main level, large kitchen with 42" cabinets, Crown Molding, granite counter tops, tile back-splash, and recess lighting. Perfect view to the large family room with fireplace. 5" HW flooring, Coffered Ceiling, Owner's suite with sitting area, ceramic tile flooring in the Owner's bath, stand alone shower with tile surround, double vanities and more! Minutes away from Ashley Park, shopping, restaurants, childcare, adult care and more! Community amenities to include pool, tennis, park w playground and HOA, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Village Pl have any available units?
106 Village Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 106 Village Pl have?
Some of 106 Village Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Village Pl currently offering any rent specials?
106 Village Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Village Pl pet-friendly?
No, 106 Village Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 106 Village Pl offer parking?
Yes, 106 Village Pl offers parking.
Does 106 Village Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Village Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Village Pl have a pool?
Yes, 106 Village Pl has a pool.
Does 106 Village Pl have accessible units?
No, 106 Village Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Village Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Village Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Village Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Village Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
