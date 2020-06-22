106 Village Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

5 bedroom, 3 bathroom with an open floor plan with our Platinum Trim package throughout! Bedroom on the main level, large kitchen with 42" cabinets, Crown Molding, granite counter tops, tile back-splash, and recess lighting. Perfect view to the large family room with fireplace. 5" HW flooring, Coffered Ceiling, Owner's suite with sitting area, ceramic tile flooring in the Owner's bath, stand alone shower with tile surround, double vanities and more! Minutes away from Ashley Park, shopping, restaurants, childcare, adult care and more! Community amenities to include pool, tennis, park w playground and HOA, must see!