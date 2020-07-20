All apartments in Newnan
103 Chastain Loop

Location

103 Chastain Loop, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great town home, convenient to I-85, shopping and schools! Newly renovated, clean and move in ready! Kitchen is open to living area with a Breakfast Bar, Dining Area and features Vinyl/Wood Flooring, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Chastain Loop have any available units?
103 Chastain Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 103 Chastain Loop have?
Some of 103 Chastain Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Chastain Loop currently offering any rent specials?
103 Chastain Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Chastain Loop pet-friendly?
No, 103 Chastain Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 103 Chastain Loop offer parking?
Yes, 103 Chastain Loop offers parking.
Does 103 Chastain Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Chastain Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Chastain Loop have a pool?
No, 103 Chastain Loop does not have a pool.
Does 103 Chastain Loop have accessible units?
No, 103 Chastain Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Chastain Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Chastain Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Chastain Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Chastain Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
