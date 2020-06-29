Rent Calculator
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM
1 of 9
10 West Park Ct
10 West Park Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10 West Park Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cul de sac lot, fully renovated, private yard, hardwood floors, large kitchen, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 West Park Ct have any available units?
10 West Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 10 West Park Ct have?
Some of 10 West Park Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10 West Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10 West Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10 West Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 10 West Park Ct offer parking?
No, 10 West Park Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10 West Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West Park Ct have a pool?
No, 10 West Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10 West Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 10 West Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 West Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 West Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 West Park Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
