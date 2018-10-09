Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10 Ray St
10 Ray Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10 Ray Street, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cozy home has just been renovated, featuring brand new flooring, new paint, new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Master bedroom features vaulted ceiling and comes with large closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Ray St have any available units?
10 Ray St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 10 Ray St have?
Some of 10 Ray St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10 Ray St currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ray St pet-friendly?
No, 10 Ray St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 10 Ray St offer parking?
No, 10 Ray St does not offer parking.
Does 10 Ray St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Ray St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ray St have a pool?
No, 10 Ray St does not have a pool.
Does 10 Ray St have accessible units?
No, 10 Ray St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ray St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Ray St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ray St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Ray St does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
