All apartments in Morrow
Find more places like 6448 Pinebark Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morrow, GA
/
6448 Pinebark Way
Last updated December 27 2019 at 9:46 PM

6448 Pinebark Way

6448 Pinebark Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Morrow
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6448 Pinebark Way, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom town home with 2 master bedrooms. Home in excellent condition. One of the best town home complexes in Morrow. Features 1,414 sq ft and large open kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6448 Pinebark Way have any available units?
6448 Pinebark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 6448 Pinebark Way currently offering any rent specials?
6448 Pinebark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6448 Pinebark Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6448 Pinebark Way is pet friendly.
Does 6448 Pinebark Way offer parking?
No, 6448 Pinebark Way does not offer parking.
Does 6448 Pinebark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6448 Pinebark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6448 Pinebark Way have a pool?
No, 6448 Pinebark Way does not have a pool.
Does 6448 Pinebark Way have accessible units?
No, 6448 Pinebark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6448 Pinebark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6448 Pinebark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6448 Pinebark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6448 Pinebark Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Similar Pages

Morrow 1 BedroomsMorrow 2 Bedrooms
Morrow Apartments with GymMorrow Dog Friendly Apartments
Morrow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GA
Lovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College