Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6424 Pinebark Way · No Longer Available
Location

6424 Pinebark Way, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL- 1/2 off first month's rent if move-in is on or before March 15th**

2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with separate shower in master and walk-in closet. Pool and tennis courts.

A MUST SEE!!

WILL NOT LAST LONG!

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME:

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 Pinebark Way have any available units?
6424 Pinebark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 6424 Pinebark Way currently offering any rent specials?
6424 Pinebark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 Pinebark Way pet-friendly?
No, 6424 Pinebark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrow.
Does 6424 Pinebark Way offer parking?
No, 6424 Pinebark Way does not offer parking.
Does 6424 Pinebark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 Pinebark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 Pinebark Way have a pool?
Yes, 6424 Pinebark Way has a pool.
Does 6424 Pinebark Way have accessible units?
No, 6424 Pinebark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 Pinebark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6424 Pinebark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6424 Pinebark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6424 Pinebark Way does not have units with air conditioning.
