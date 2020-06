Amenities

2 bedroom with 1 full bathroom. Conveniently located walking distance to Downtown Monroe. All brick home on corner lot. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Home does have a basement for storage. There are no rooms are heating and cooling sources. No section 8 vouchers accepted. $50 application fee. Must provide proof of income and pass credit check in order to qualify.