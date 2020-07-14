Rent Calculator
Home
/
Monroe, GA
/
409 Barrett St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 Barrett St
409 Barrett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
409 Barrett Street, Monroe, GA 30655
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable, remodeled 2BR/2BA home close to Downtown Monroe! Just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Barrett St have any available units?
409 Barrett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monroe, GA
.
Is 409 Barrett St currently offering any rent specials?
409 Barrett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Barrett St pet-friendly?
No, 409 Barrett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monroe
.
Does 409 Barrett St offer parking?
Yes, 409 Barrett St offers parking.
Does 409 Barrett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Barrett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Barrett St have a pool?
No, 409 Barrett St does not have a pool.
Does 409 Barrett St have accessible units?
No, 409 Barrett St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Barrett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Barrett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Barrett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Barrett St does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
