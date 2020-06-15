All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1450 S Broad St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, GA
/
1450 S Broad St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1450 S Broad St

1450 South Broad Street · (513) 546-0710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1450 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $899 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tired of apartment life? Move into your own HOME! - Property Id: 286566

Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available. You can schedule a tour today with Rena by calling 706-seven, six, five-4535 or take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the links below. We have 2, 3, and 4 bedroom homes, priced between $749 and $1075 waiting for you!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286566
Property Id 286566

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 S Broad St have any available units?
1450 S Broad St has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1450 S Broad St have?
Some of 1450 S Broad St's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 S Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
1450 S Broad St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 S Broad St pet-friendly?
No, 1450 S Broad St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1450 S Broad St offer parking?
No, 1450 S Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 1450 S Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 S Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 S Broad St have a pool?
No, 1450 S Broad St does not have a pool.
Does 1450 S Broad St have accessible units?
No, 1450 S Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 S Broad St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 S Broad St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 S Broad St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 S Broad St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1450 S Broad St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with Garage
Monroe Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GATucker, GA
Milledgeville, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity