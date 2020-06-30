All apartments in Milton
Milton, GA
765 Colonial Lane
765 Colonial Lane

765 Colonial Lane · No Longer Available
Location

765 Colonial Lane, Milton, GA 30004
White Columns

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Executive Home On Cul-De-Sac In Top Rated School District! New Carpet, New Hardwoods, New Paint! 3 Car Side Entry Garage! Open Floor Plan w/Bedroom & Full Bath On The Main. Formal Dining Room, Office w/French Doors. 2 Story Family Room w/Wall Of Windows. Gourmet Kitchen w/Maple Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Appliances. Upstairs Master w/HUGE Closet & Luxurious Master Bath. 3 Additional Bedrooms w/Ample Closets & 2 Add. Baths. Finished Basement w/Media Room. In-Law Suite That Includes Full Kitchen, Full Bath & Bedroom! Party Deck & Patio Outside & Private Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Colonial Lane have any available units?
765 Colonial Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 765 Colonial Lane have?
Some of 765 Colonial Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Colonial Lane currently offering any rent specials?
765 Colonial Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Colonial Lane pet-friendly?
No, 765 Colonial Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 765 Colonial Lane offer parking?
Yes, 765 Colonial Lane offers parking.
Does 765 Colonial Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 765 Colonial Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Colonial Lane have a pool?
No, 765 Colonial Lane does not have a pool.
Does 765 Colonial Lane have accessible units?
No, 765 Colonial Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Colonial Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Colonial Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Colonial Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Colonial Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
