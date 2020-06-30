765 Colonial Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Executive Home On Cul-De-Sac In Top Rated School District! New Carpet, New Hardwoods, New Paint! 3 Car Side Entry Garage! Open Floor Plan w/Bedroom & Full Bath On The Main. Formal Dining Room, Office w/French Doors. 2 Story Family Room w/Wall Of Windows. Gourmet Kitchen w/Maple Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Appliances. Upstairs Master w/HUGE Closet & Luxurious Master Bath. 3 Additional Bedrooms w/Ample Closets & 2 Add. Baths. Finished Basement w/Media Room. In-Law Suite That Includes Full Kitchen, Full Bath & Bedroom! Party Deck & Patio Outside & Private Yard!