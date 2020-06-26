632 Dunbrody Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible luxury townhome built by Waterford Homes minutes away from restaurants, shopping & top rated schools. Open plan is great for entertaining w/10' ceilings, HW throughout main, gourmet kitchen w/large island, 42" cabinets w/granite, SS Appls, rich trim detail, Stikwood wall in living area & master, brick wall in office/DR, custom made barn doors & much more! Finished Terrace w/spacious bedroom or media & full bath. Community offers gorgeous green space, tranquil pond & dog park. ONE PROFESSIONAL CLEANING INCLUDED EACH MONTH ($100 VALUE)! MUST see! Pets:Cats Only