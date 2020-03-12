All apartments in Milton
448 Fieldview Lane
448 Fieldview Lane

448 Fieldview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

448 Fieldview Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Townhome in the heart of Windward Business District. Meticulously Maintained. Spacious 4 BR/ 3.5 BA .One of the larger units in the community. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Plenty of Cabinet Space. Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Master BR features tray ceiling, Master Bath has separate Tub & Shower with walk-in closet. 2 Extra BR's, 1 Bath & Laundry Upstairs. 1 BR & Full Bath on the Terrace Level. 2 Car Garage & Deck too. Washer/Dryer stay with the house. Top Schools. Close to Shopping, Dining and Everything..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Fieldview Lane have any available units?
448 Fieldview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 448 Fieldview Lane have?
Some of 448 Fieldview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Fieldview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
448 Fieldview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Fieldview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 448 Fieldview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 448 Fieldview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 448 Fieldview Lane does offer parking.
Does 448 Fieldview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Fieldview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Fieldview Lane have a pool?
No, 448 Fieldview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 448 Fieldview Lane have accessible units?
No, 448 Fieldview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Fieldview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Fieldview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Fieldview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Fieldview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
