448 Fieldview Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Townhome in the heart of Windward Business District. Meticulously Maintained. Spacious 4 BR/ 3.5 BA .One of the larger units in the community. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Plenty of Cabinet Space. Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. Master BR features tray ceiling, Master Bath has separate Tub & Shower with walk-in closet. 2 Extra BR's, 1 Bath & Laundry Upstairs. 1 BR & Full Bath on the Terrace Level. 2 Car Garage & Deck too. Washer/Dryer stay with the house. Top Schools. Close to Shopping, Dining and Everything..