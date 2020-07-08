Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3465 Flamingo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3465 Flamingo Lane
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3465 Flamingo Lane
3465 Flamingo Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3465 Flamingo Ln, Milton, GA 30004
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story town home in the center of Deerfield area. hardwoods, 4 bed 3 full bath, granige counter top, island, SS appliances & washer & dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane have any available units?
3465 Flamingo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Milton, GA
.
What amenities does 3465 Flamingo Lane have?
Some of 3465 Flamingo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3465 Flamingo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3465 Flamingo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 Flamingo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3465 Flamingo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Milton
.
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane offer parking?
No, 3465 Flamingo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3465 Flamingo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane have a pool?
No, 3465 Flamingo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane have accessible units?
No, 3465 Flamingo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3465 Flamingo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3465 Flamingo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3465 Flamingo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Similar Pages
Milton 1 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University