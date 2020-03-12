All apartments in Milton
3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County

3430 Sonata Lane
Location

3430 Sonata Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Picture Perfect 3BR/2BA Two-Story Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot - Fantastic 3BR/2BA Two-Story Home Located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot. This Beautiful Home Welcomes You Home with a Roomy Two-Car Garage. Inside, Discover Tiered Ceilings and a Wood Burning Fireplace as You Relax in the Family Room. Enjoy the Stainless Steel Appliances and Bay Window View from the Kitchen while Preparing Family Meals. Spacious Master Bedroom Offers Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity and Separate Tub and Shower. Enjoy the Back Lawn from your Leisurely Patio!

*Outside storage shed for your use!

Home is available now and move in ready! Hurry Because This One Won't Last! 12-18 month lease commitment.

No Section 8
Qualified Tenants have credit score over 625, have verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent, have 2+ years of excellent rental history and NO EVICTIONS on record.

(RLNE4141461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have any available units?
3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have?
Some of 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County is pet friendly.
Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County offer parking?
Yes, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County does offer parking.
Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have a pool?
Yes, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County has a pool.
Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have accessible units?
No, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Sonata Lane Fulton County does not have units with air conditioning.
