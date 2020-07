Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location is fantastic in the 3 or 4 brm townhome with only 2 owners. 3 brm on upper level and dedicated office/guest or 4th brm on terrace level with half bath. Laundry hook up available. One car garage, neighborhood amenities, solid surface flooring on main living area and stainless steel appliances. Renovated Master bath. Trash/recycling, water and lawn care included with rent. Pet under 25# considered with non-refundable pet fee. Immediate possession.