Home
/
Milton, GA
/
337 Pembroke Cir
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:27 AM

337 Pembroke Cir

337 Pembroke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

337 Pembroke Circle, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

Top Floor Luxury 2BR/2BA Condo in sought after Luxury Gated Community. Experience tranquil living at this impeccable 2BR/2BA luxury condo in highly-desirable community only moments from shopping, dining, Avalon,Greenway, 400! Kitchen features granite counters & breakfast bar open to living & dining room. Vaulted Living Room boasts fireplace, built-in cabinets & walk out balcony overlooking pool. 2 spacious bedrooms with private baths. Swim/Tennis Community w/Gym, clubhouse, carwash & walking trails. Ample owner and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Pembroke Cir have any available units?
337 Pembroke Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 337 Pembroke Cir have?
Some of 337 Pembroke Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Pembroke Cir currently offering any rent specials?
337 Pembroke Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Pembroke Cir pet-friendly?
No, 337 Pembroke Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 337 Pembroke Cir offer parking?
Yes, 337 Pembroke Cir offers parking.
Does 337 Pembroke Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Pembroke Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Pembroke Cir have a pool?
Yes, 337 Pembroke Cir has a pool.
Does 337 Pembroke Cir have accessible units?
No, 337 Pembroke Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Pembroke Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Pembroke Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Pembroke Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Pembroke Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
