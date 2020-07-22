337 Pembroke Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Top Floor Luxury 2BR/2BA Condo in sought after Luxury Gated Community. Experience tranquil living at this impeccable 2BR/2BA luxury condo in highly-desirable community only moments from shopping, dining, Avalon,Greenway, 400! Kitchen features granite counters & breakfast bar open to living & dining room. Vaulted Living Room boasts fireplace, built-in cabinets & walk out balcony overlooking pool. 2 spacious bedrooms with private baths. Swim/Tennis Community w/Gym, clubhouse, carwash & walking trails. Ample owner and guest parking.