Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

3315 Sonata Lane

Location

3315 Sonata Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom in Alpharetta, hurry in this one will not last long! Listing managed by Saresa Mills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Sonata Lane have any available units?
3315 Sonata Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 3315 Sonata Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Sonata Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Sonata Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Sonata Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3315 Sonata Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Sonata Lane offers parking.
Does 3315 Sonata Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Sonata Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Sonata Lane have a pool?
No, 3315 Sonata Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Sonata Lane have accessible units?
No, 3315 Sonata Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Sonata Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Sonata Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Sonata Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Sonata Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
