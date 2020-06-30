All apartments in Milton
3060 Haven Mill Lane
3060 Haven Mill Lane

3060 Haven Mill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3060 Haven Mill Ln, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Absolutely Perfect Location. Wonderful 4 bedroom Well-Maintained Traditional Home with large private lot. Walk to Alpharetta shops and restaurants. Loaded w/upgrades! Open floor plan w/fireside family rm, Gourmet kitchen, guest suite on main level. Huge master up features double vanities, garden tub, sep shower, large WIC. A loft area, and two additional bedrooms that share a jack and jill bath and large bedroom with private bath complete the upstairs. Fenced back yard and irrigation system! Unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have any available units?
3060 Haven Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have?
Some of 3060 Haven Mill Lane's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Haven Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Haven Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Haven Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3060 Haven Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Haven Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 Haven Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 3060 Haven Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3060 Haven Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 Haven Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3060 Haven Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3060 Haven Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

