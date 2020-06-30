3060 Haven Mill Lane

Amenities

Absolutely Perfect Location. Wonderful 4 bedroom Well-Maintained Traditional Home with large private lot. Walk to Alpharetta shops and restaurants. Loaded w/upgrades! Open floor plan w/fireside family rm, Gourmet kitchen, guest suite on main level. Huge master up features double vanities, garden tub, sep shower, large WIC. A loft area, and two additional bedrooms that share a jack and jill bath and large bedroom with private bath complete the upstairs. Fenced back yard and irrigation system! Unfinished basement.