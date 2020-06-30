All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 2320 Hopewell Plantation.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
2320 Hopewell Plantation
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2320 Hopewell Plantation

2320 Hopewell Plantation Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2320 Hopewell Plantation Dr, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Welcome to Luxury living at it's finest!* Seller boasts over 7000 sq ft* Open floor plan that is perfect for hosting and entertaining large gatherings.* Natural lighting creates ambiance* complimenting hardwood floors.* The grand entryway showcases custom moldings* cathedral ceilings*& Great columns* Bedrooms are complete with walk in closets.*Bathrooms include * granite counter tops and tile.* 2 Kitchens *Beautiful kitchen boasted with stainless appliances*,quaint kitchen island* charming breakfast area* dining room perfect for family dinners.* This home majestically sits on a professionally landscaped yard* Elegant pool* peaceful sitting area with Decks on balcony of Master bedroom*and ample parking for cars and RV* A Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have any available units?
2320 Hopewell Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have?
Some of 2320 Hopewell Plantation's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Hopewell Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Hopewell Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Hopewell Plantation pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Hopewell Plantation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Hopewell Plantation offers parking.
Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Hopewell Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have a pool?
Yes, 2320 Hopewell Plantation has a pool.
Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have accessible units?
No, 2320 Hopewell Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Hopewell Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Hopewell Plantation have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Hopewell Plantation does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University