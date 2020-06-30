2320 Hopewell Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Welcome to Luxury living at it's finest!* Seller boasts over 7000 sq ft* Open floor plan that is perfect for hosting and entertaining large gatherings.* Natural lighting creates ambiance* complimenting hardwood floors.* The grand entryway showcases custom moldings* cathedral ceilings*& Great columns* Bedrooms are complete with walk in closets.*Bathrooms include * granite counter tops and tile.* 2 Kitchens *Beautiful kitchen boasted with stainless appliances*,quaint kitchen island* charming breakfast area* dining room perfect for family dinners.* This home majestically sits on a professionally landscaped yard* Elegant pool* peaceful sitting area with Decks on balcony of Master bedroom*and ample parking for cars and RV* A Must see.