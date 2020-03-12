2129 Greencrest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Freshly Painted TOWN HOME in Deerfield Green subdivision. Breakfast Area, Gracious Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stained Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Gorgeous Family Room w/ Fireplace & Overlooking Private Backyard.Master Bath w/ Shower, Garden Tub & Double Vanities. Laundry Room Upstairs(if needed Samsung front load Washer and Dryer is also available),open loft area for flex room, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors on the Main.Swimming pool, kids play ground and cabana right in front for the home.Pets allowed,Security deposite $2000,pet deposite $250.