Milton, GA
2129 Greencrest Circle
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

2129 Greencrest Circle

2129 Greencrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Greencrest Circle, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Freshly Painted TOWN HOME in Deerfield Green subdivision. Breakfast Area, Gracious Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stained Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Gorgeous Family Room w/ Fireplace & Overlooking Private Backyard.Master Bath w/ Shower, Garden Tub & Double Vanities. Laundry Room Upstairs(if needed Samsung front load Washer and Dryer is also available),open loft area for flex room, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors on the Main.Swimming pool, kids play ground and cabana right in front for the home.Pets allowed,Security deposite $2000,pet deposite $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Greencrest Circle have any available units?
2129 Greencrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 2129 Greencrest Circle have?
Some of 2129 Greencrest Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Greencrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Greencrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Greencrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Greencrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Greencrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Greencrest Circle offers parking.
Does 2129 Greencrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 Greencrest Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Greencrest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2129 Greencrest Circle has a pool.
Does 2129 Greencrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2129 Greencrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Greencrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Greencrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Greencrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Greencrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
