All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 2104 McFarlin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
2104 McFarlin Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:53 PM

2104 McFarlin Lane

2104 Mcfarlin Lane · (877) 744-3455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2104 Mcfarlin Lane, Milton, GA 30004
Crabapple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available August 7th. Alpharetta 3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Luxury End Unit Townhome on Largest Fenced lot in Braeburn. Open floor plan boasts plantation shutters, 10 ft ceilings on both floors, hardwoods, sep dining room. Granite/tile backsplash Kitchen w/huge island/breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances, breakfast area & view to fireside family room w/built in shelves & cabinets. Main Floor - office/bedroom. Spacious Mstr suite & Mstr Bath w/double vanities, sep tub/shower, his/her closets. 2 BR w/open loft/computer/playrm. Heart of Crabapple district. Walk to Milton HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 McFarlin Lane have any available units?
2104 McFarlin Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 McFarlin Lane have?
Some of 2104 McFarlin Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 McFarlin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2104 McFarlin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 McFarlin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2104 McFarlin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 2104 McFarlin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2104 McFarlin Lane does offer parking.
Does 2104 McFarlin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 McFarlin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 McFarlin Lane have a pool?
No, 2104 McFarlin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2104 McFarlin Lane have accessible units?
No, 2104 McFarlin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 McFarlin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 McFarlin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 McFarlin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 McFarlin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2104 McFarlin Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 2 BedroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with BalconyMilton Apartments with Garage
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity