2104 McFarlin Lane

Amenities
Available August 7th. Alpharetta 3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Luxury End Unit Townhome on Largest Fenced lot in Braeburn. Open floor plan boasts plantation shutters, 10 ft ceilings on both floors, hardwoods, sep dining room. Granite/tile backsplash Kitchen w/huge island/breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances, breakfast area & view to fireside family room w/built in shelves & cabinets. Main Floor - office/bedroom. Spacious Mstr suite & Mstr Bath w/double vanities, sep tub/shower, his/her closets. 2 BR w/open loft/computer/playrm. Heart of Crabapple district. Walk to Milton HS.