All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 205 Galecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
205 Galecrest Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

205 Galecrest Drive

205 Galecrest Drive · (404) 514-7054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Galecrest Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic House in the Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge District. Home is bright and open, beautiful hardwoods and newer carpet throughout home. Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ kitchen open to dining room. Fridge and front loading washer & dryer included. Master bath includes double vanity & soaking tub, & the closet is spacious. Fireplace, in large living room, perfect for relaxation! Dining room view w/ private secluded backyard w/ patio, cut-de-sac lot w/ a two car driveway. Close to shopping, restaurants & more!! Hurry!! Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Galecrest Drive have any available units?
205 Galecrest Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Galecrest Drive have?
Some of 205 Galecrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Galecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Galecrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Galecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Galecrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Galecrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Galecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Galecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Galecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 Galecrest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 2 BedroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with BalconyMilton Apartments with Garage
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity