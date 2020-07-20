Gated 5+ acres on prestigious Dorris Rd.... Pool, apartment above garage, Million-dollar Kitchen, no carpet in Main house.... One of a kind rental. Owner will take care of all yard care and pool care. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 170 Dorris Road have any available units?
170 Dorris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 170 Dorris Road have?
Some of 170 Dorris Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Dorris Road currently offering any rent specials?
170 Dorris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.