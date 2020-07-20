All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 170 Dorris Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
170 Dorris Road
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

170 Dorris Road

170 Dorris Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

170 Dorris Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated 5+ acres on prestigious Dorris Rd.... Pool, apartment above garage, Million-dollar Kitchen, no carpet in Main house.... One of a kind rental. Owner will take care of all yard care and pool care. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Dorris Road have any available units?
170 Dorris Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 170 Dorris Road have?
Some of 170 Dorris Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Dorris Road currently offering any rent specials?
170 Dorris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Dorris Road pet-friendly?
No, 170 Dorris Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 170 Dorris Road offer parking?
Yes, 170 Dorris Road offers parking.
Does 170 Dorris Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Dorris Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Dorris Road have a pool?
Yes, 170 Dorris Road has a pool.
Does 170 Dorris Road have accessible units?
No, 170 Dorris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Dorris Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Dorris Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Dorris Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Dorris Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University