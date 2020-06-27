All apartments in Milton
Location

15865 Meadow King Court, Milton, GA 30004
Manor Golf Course and Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
hot tub
Beautifully updated custom luxury home in the prestigious Manor Golf & Country Club Community. Grand 2 story entry welcomes you to this popular open floor plan featuring a gorgeous white gourmet chef's kitchen featuring marble countertops, ss appliances, a large island overlooking the cozy stacked stone fireside keeping room. There is Full bed & bath guest suite on the main level. Step upstairs to the private Master Suite complete with a beautiful spa bathroom, huge walk-in closet and laundry hookup. 3 additional ensuite bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15865 Meadow King Court have any available units?
15865 Meadow King Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 15865 Meadow King Court have?
Some of 15865 Meadow King Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15865 Meadow King Court currently offering any rent specials?
15865 Meadow King Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15865 Meadow King Court pet-friendly?
No, 15865 Meadow King Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 15865 Meadow King Court offer parking?
Yes, 15865 Meadow King Court offers parking.
Does 15865 Meadow King Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15865 Meadow King Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15865 Meadow King Court have a pool?
No, 15865 Meadow King Court does not have a pool.
Does 15865 Meadow King Court have accessible units?
No, 15865 Meadow King Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15865 Meadow King Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15865 Meadow King Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15865 Meadow King Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15865 Meadow King Court does not have units with air conditioning.
