15435 Laurel Grove Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Traditional two story home sitting on beautiful treed lot. Large family room, separate living room, formal dining and informal eat in kitchen. 3 brms up including master suite with sitting area, lg walk-in closet and lg mst bath. Terrace level is finished to walk out patio and easily lays out as in-law suite, with media room, 1 or 2 brms, kitchen and bath. Home sits in the heart of Milton with swimming amenities in neighborhood and fantastic schools.



