All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 15435 Laurel Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
15435 Laurel Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15435 Laurel Grove Drive

15435 Laurel Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15435 Laurel Grove Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Traditional two story home sitting on beautiful treed lot. Large family room, separate living room, formal dining and informal eat in kitchen. 3 brms up including master suite with sitting area, lg walk-in closet and lg mst bath. Terrace level is finished to walk out patio and easily lays out as in-law suite, with media room, 1 or 2 brms, kitchen and bath. Home sits in the heart of Milton with swimming amenities in neighborhood and fantastic schools.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have any available units?
15435 Laurel Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have?
Some of 15435 Laurel Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15435 Laurel Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15435 Laurel Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15435 Laurel Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15435 Laurel Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15435 Laurel Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University