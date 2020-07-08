15430 Laurel Grove Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Possible Lease, Lease/Purchase. Move-in-Ready 5BR/3.5BA home in desirable Laurel Gove Swim/Tennis Subdivision. Large gourme kitchen opens to breakfast, vaulted family room and sunroom.Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout main level. Freshly painted inside and out, updated light fixtures,hardware, faucets, custom tile in laundry room. Oversized Master bedroom with enomorous sitting room. Oversized secondary bedrooms both upstairs and main level. Flat walk out backyard with deck perfect for entertaining. Award winning Cambridge School District!