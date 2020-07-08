All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 15430 Laurel Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
15430 Laurel Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15430 Laurel Grove Drive

15430 Laurel Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15430 Laurel Grove Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Possible Lease, Lease/Purchase. Move-in-Ready 5BR/3.5BA home in desirable Laurel Gove Swim/Tennis Subdivision. Large gourme kitchen opens to breakfast, vaulted family room and sunroom.Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout main level. Freshly painted inside and out, updated light fixtures,hardware, faucets, custom tile in laundry room. Oversized Master bedroom with enomorous sitting room. Oversized secondary bedrooms both upstairs and main level. Flat walk out backyard with deck perfect for entertaining. Award winning Cambridge School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have any available units?
15430 Laurel Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have?
Some of 15430 Laurel Grove Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15430 Laurel Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15430 Laurel Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15430 Laurel Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15430 Laurel Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15430 Laurel Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University