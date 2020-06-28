New Studio style rental. New appliances, private area and just a few miles from downtown Alpharetta. Great and quite area, close to shopping. Available September 3rd. First month rent, $500. security deposit. Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have any available units?
14895 Freemanville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 14895 Freemanville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14895 Freemanville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.