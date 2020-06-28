All apartments in Milton
14895 Freemanville Rd
14895 Freemanville Rd

14895 Freemanville Road · No Longer Available
Location

14895 Freemanville Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Studio style rental. New appliances, private area and just a few miles from downtown Alpharetta. Great and quite area, close to shopping. Available September 3rd. First month rent, $500. security deposit. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have any available units?
14895 Freemanville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 14895 Freemanville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14895 Freemanville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14895 Freemanville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14895 Freemanville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd offer parking?
No, 14895 Freemanville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14895 Freemanville Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have a pool?
No, 14895 Freemanville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have accessible units?
No, 14895 Freemanville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14895 Freemanville Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14895 Freemanville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14895 Freemanville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
