Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

14595 Creek Club Drive

14595 Creek Club Drive · (404) 229-2441
Location

14595 Creek Club Drive, Milton, GA 30004
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This magnificent completely renovated 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom 1 Half bath home on a full finished basement is located in the golf and swim tennis community of Crooked Creek and is situated on a beautiful golf course lot. Located on the 7th fairway.Enter the main level into a dramatic 2-story foyer adjoined by an inviting finished dining room with judges paneling and a formal study. From this area you enter into an elegant great room with a fireplace and beamed ceiling. Adjacent is a sunroom area. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, breakfast bar & a breakfast area. The kitchen is open to the large keeping room with a fireplace &custom built-in cabinetry. From this area enter into a screened-in porch with a fireplace & a vaulted ceiling overlooking the beautiful landscaped backyard. Oversized master suite with a fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry and a sitting area. The luxurious master bathroom has a jetted bathtub with tile surround, separate double head frameless glass shower, his & her stone vanities, & a huge California style custom closet. 3 guest bedrooms with high ceilings, all with its own private bathroom, a secondary family room, laundry room with built in cabinetsl. Amazing full finished daylight terrace level with a family room with a stack stone fireplace, custom bar area, dining area, wine cellar, gym & a bedroom with full bath.Crooked Creek golf community is located in the new city of Milton. Amenities include 9 lighted tennis courts, an AAU sanctioned competition pool, kiddie pool, waterslide with splash pool, basketball court, playground & minutes from everything: Downtown Alpharetta, the best schools, parks & Milton’s famous quality of life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14595 Creek Club Drive have any available units?
14595 Creek Club Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14595 Creek Club Drive have?
Some of 14595 Creek Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14595 Creek Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14595 Creek Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14595 Creek Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14595 Creek Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 14595 Creek Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14595 Creek Club Drive offers parking.
Does 14595 Creek Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14595 Creek Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14595 Creek Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14595 Creek Club Drive has a pool.
Does 14595 Creek Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 14595 Creek Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14595 Creek Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14595 Creek Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14595 Creek Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14595 Creek Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
