14595 Creek Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

This magnificent completely renovated 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom 1 Half bath home on a full finished basement is located in the golf and swim tennis community of Crooked Creek and is situated on a beautiful golf course lot. Located on the 7th fairway.Enter the main level into a dramatic 2-story foyer adjoined by an inviting finished dining room with judges paneling and a formal study. From this area you enter into an elegant great room with a fireplace and beamed ceiling. Adjacent is a sunroom area. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, breakfast bar & a breakfast area. The kitchen is open to the large keeping room with a fireplace &custom built-in cabinetry. From this area enter into a screened-in porch with a fireplace & a vaulted ceiling overlooking the beautiful landscaped backyard. Oversized master suite with a fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry and a sitting area. The luxurious master bathroom has a jetted bathtub with tile surround, separate double head frameless glass shower, his & her stone vanities, & a huge California style custom closet. 3 guest bedrooms with high ceilings, all with its own private bathroom, a secondary family room, laundry room with built in cabinetsl. Amazing full finished daylight terrace level with a family room with a stack stone fireplace, custom bar area, dining area, wine cellar, gym & a bedroom with full bath.Crooked Creek golf community is located in the new city of Milton. Amenities include 9 lighted tennis courts, an AAU sanctioned competition pool, kiddie pool, waterslide with splash pool, basketball court, playground & minutes from everything: Downtown Alpharetta, the best schools, parks & Milton’s famous quality of life.